Obituary: Charles “Chuck” LeRoy Edgmond

Charles “Chuck” LeRoy Edgmond was born 19th of August 1940 to Charles C. and Iva M. Edgmond at Billings Deaconess Hospital, Billings, MT. Chuck passed peacefully, surrounded by love, in his home on the evening of October 4, 2023.

Chuck, or LeRoy as he was called by close family and those who knew him from childhood, grew up in Ennis, MT. Through his teen years, LeRoy spent many hours fishing O’Dell Creek and the Madison River, he worked on the John Uline Ranch, as a ranch hand, and as an automobile mechanic at the Ford Garage in Ennis. During his High School years, he was a three-sport athlete (Football, Basketball, Track and Field). Upon graduation from Ennis High School in May of 1958, LeRoy was awarded a football scholarship from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT. However, in the fall of 1958, he decided to attend Western Montana College in Dillon, MT.

In August of 1958, LeRoy found the love of his life in Barbara Helen Frisbie of McAllister, MT. Many of their dates were spent in the mountains of North Meadow Creek, going to the county fair, often with one or more of the Kelley kids in tow. They were joined in marriage on November 5th, 1960 at the Catholic Church in Ennis and adventured to the Black Hills of SD for their honeymoon.

In the Fall of 1959, Chuck enlisted in the US Army Reserve, reporting for duty that December. He spent 6 months at Fort Ord in Marina, CA, and then was discharged home. In the fall of 1961, Chuck was reenacted during the Berlin Crisis as part of the 32nd Infantry Division Administrative Company and stationed at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, WA. He was on active duty for one year but did not leave American soil. Following this assignment, Chuck remained a member of the Army Reserve, Standby, and was honorably discharged from service in August of 1965.

In 1962 Chuck and Barbara moved to Pocatello, ID, for their first, and only time, living outside Montana. It was here that three of their four children were born. Brent Stanton 1963, Monica Suzette ‘Sue’ 1966, and Cynthia May ‘Cindy’ 1967. Chuck was employed with Van Gas and later transferred to Standard Oil as a Territorial Manager and relocated to St. Anthony, ID. With the onset of the 1970s Oil Embargo Chuck’s employment transferred to Bozeman, MT. He and his family settled in the home in which he lived till his passing. In the spring of 1972 their fourth child, Peggy Ann was born. Chuck worked at Gallatin Farmers (which later became Rocky Mountain Supply) in Belgrade, MT for more than 45 years. During his professional career, Chuck’s primary focus was Retail Management responsible for four locations until his retirement in January 2018. Professionally, Chuck was known for many things, of which, he became “famous” for the Rocky Mountain Supply television commercials he co-created, wrote, and produced, and for the annual “Pit Barbeque” held in appreciation for the customers and employees of Rocky Mountain Supply.

Truly devoted, Dad loved his wife and family, and without fail, always placed his loved ones before himself. While raising their children, he and Barbara volunteered and willingly took on many roles in the activities in which their children participated. From coaching youth sports, maintaining baseball fields, keeping score, flooding the neighborhood schoolyard for winter skating, and homework. When their family was young, he and Barbara saved and planned all year for their summer vacation, usually to historic destinations in Montana, camping along the way in their 18’ Red Dale camping trailer behind the 1966 Ford. Dad and Mom were willing to help with anything they could to ensure the family was taken care of. And we always were.

Dad loved being outside and was an avid outdoorsman. He taught his children to respect our natural environment and wildlife which provided sustenance for our family. It was very common to see elk, deer, grouse, or trout with homegrown vegetables on the dinner table. He and Barbara are well known for the prolific garden they have been tilling for nearly 45 years and many who know them enjoy its bounty. He was a keen cribbage player and handcrafted many birdhouses and planters in his day.

LeRoy, is survived by his wife and best friend, Barbara Edgmond; his children, Brent (Marti), Sue (Chris), Cindy, Peggy (Peter); grandchildren, CJ (Kylee), Shane (Stephanie), Jacob (Jainee), Suzanna (Matthew); canine companions, Ruby and Blue; and his nieces and nephews. We will celebrate LeRoy's life all our days. His final resting place will be the McAllister Cemetery in McAllister, MT. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home, 625 E. Davis, Bozeman, MT, on Tuesday, October 10, 2:00-4:00 P.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]