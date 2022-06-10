Obituary: Cecile “Cele” Marie Hertz

Cecile “Cele” Marie Hertz was a beautiful, caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was full of life and her welcoming smile and laugh will be deeply missed by many. She left this world after a three-year battle with cancer on December 29, 2021 at age 81. Cele was born to Leo and Irene Laqua on November 28, 1940 in Havre, MT. She spent most of her childhood in Hanks, ND with her two brothers, two sisters, and many cousins. After graduating from Grenora High School in 1958, she studied home economics and graduated from the University of Montana in 1962. She taught home economics in Cut Bank and then Deer Lodge, MT where she met her husband of 57 years, Daniel Hertz. They married on June 4, 1964. They moved to Bozeman, MT in 1968 when Dan began his 33 years as a Business and Accounting Professor at Montana State University (MSU) where they raised two children, John and Kathy. After both kids majored in accounting, Cele decided to “get with the family program” and earned her Masters of Accountancy at MSU in 1997 and then practiced as a Certified Public Accountant.

Cele loved spending time hiking, skiing, camping, shopping (particularly for shoes!), playing bridge, reading, and baking. Her grandchildren fondly remember baking cinnamon rolls and cookies with her. Her children have many treasured memories skiing with her at Bridger Bowl and camping/hiking around Hyalite Lake. Her husband, Dan, was endeared by many things including her outgoingness, adventurousness, inquisitiveness and very importantly, her cooking/baking abilities! Active with St. James Episcopal church, she sang in the choir, played the organ, worked as church secretary, and served as a delegate to Diocesan Conferences. She was an early member of the Bozeman Women’s Activity Group “BWAGS” where she hiked and skied and met many lasting friends. She also made many friends in her couples and singles bridge groups. She loved overseas travel. (Norway a favorite!) Cele was an avid volunteer: Intermountain Opera Bozeman (including serving on its Board of Directors), Winter Fair baking judge, election poll volunteer, and Bozeman PEO. After retiring in 2000, Cele and Dan spent winters as “snowbirds” in Mesa, AZ hiking, sight-seeing, volunteering and socializing.

Cele was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Irene Laqua and in-laws, Gothold and Lydia Hertz, Steve Arnt, Janet Laqua, Marie Thompson, Milt (Carol) Hertz and Bill Hertz. She is survived by her husband, Dan; her children, John (Corey) Hertz of Spokane, WA, Kathy (Todd) Rupley of Lake Oswego, OR; grandchildren, Hannah and Grace Hertz, Ben and Carter Rupley; siblings, Peggy Arnt, Larry (Maureen) Laqua, Les Laqua, Jeannie Wagner; brother-in-law James Thompson; nieces and nephews, Stacey, Scott, Ryan, John, James, Shannon, Elizabeth, Margaret, John, Shane, Heather, Mike, Landusky, Victoria; and many beloved cousins.

There will be a Memorial Service June 25, at 1:00 P.M. at St. James Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on her behalf to the Intermountain Opera Bozeman, [P.O. Box 37, Bozeman, MT 59771; https://easy-ware-forms.com/intermountainopera/donate [easy-ware-forms.com] ] or the St. James Episcopal Church Foundation.