Obituary: Cecil Jack Sievert

Cecil Jack “Jack” Sievert, passed away following a short illness on May 3, 2025, in Bozeman, Montana.

Born in Bozeman on January 10, 1932, Jack was a lifelong Montanan enjoying all that Montana has to offer. If Jack could say something today, he might repeat what the Roman philosopher, Lucius Seneca said, “Life, if well lived, is long enough”. Jack departs us following 93 years of a life well-lived.

Not long after graduating from Gallatin High School, Jack served his country by enlisting in the United States Coast Guard. He was assigned to the West coast, but his primary service was in Alaska aboard a buoy tender in the frigid waters of the Bering Sea and in/around the Aleutian Islands.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to his beloved Montana and on June 7, 1958, Jack married Naida Jean Korslund. To that union was born Jacqueline (Jacki) and Scott Sievert. Naida, Jacki and Scott watched Jack follow in the footsteps of his father Cecil Louis Sievert building quality custom homes throughout the Gallatin Valley and in the surrounding areas of Big Sky and Jackson Creek. Sievert Construction, founded in the 1920’s by his father Cecil Louis was built upon by Jack over the next six decades. He was sought out by many as a true craftsman and professional builder and his work can be seen in the quality homes enjoyed by many today and for generations to come throughout the Gallatin Valley. The business continues to this day by his son Scott and daughter-in-law Melody.

Jack loved the outdoors. Hunting was his passion as well as fishing the famed Gallatin, Madison and Jefferson rivers and ice-fishing on Canyon Ferry. With his horses, he explored numerous mountain ranges, sharing those fabulous experiences with his family. When the kids were young, he shared the mountains with his family in the winter by snowmobile and by summer with camping and boating the many waters around Montana.

Jack is survived by his wife, Naida; daughter, Jacki (Randy) Stenzel; son, Scott (Melody) Sievert; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father and mother, Cecil Louis and Ethel Sievert and his sister, June Kallestad.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 15th at 11:00 AM at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A light lunch will follow.

The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Support staff in the Critical Care Unit at Bozeman Health, Stillwater Hospice and Spring Creek Memory care for their professionalism and compassion over the past several weeks.

Jack was an avid supporter of the Republican Party and our Second Amendment rights. A donation to any organization supporting those causes in Jack’s name is encouraged.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com