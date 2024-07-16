Obituary: Carrie Dowell McCully

Carrie Dowell McCully, a vibrant spirit with an insatiable love for travel and adventure, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2024, in Bozeman, Montana after deciding to end her time on Earth. Born on December 11, 1967, in Louisville, Kentucky, Carrie’s life was one of exploration and passion.

Her journeys took her to many corners of the world, including Europe, India, Fiji, and Panama. Carrie also called many places in the United States home, from Kentucky to New York, California, Oklahoma, Florida, Connecticut, Louisiana, and ultimately, Montana. It was in Montana that she found her true sanctuary, spending her final days surrounded by the natural beauty she cherished.

Carrie's love for food was both a personal joy and a professional pursuit, as she spent many years working in the food industry. When not indulging in her culinary passions, she could often be found fly fishing, a pastime that brought her immense peace and happiness.

Carrie is survived by her son Pierce, daughters Zara and Pippa, granddaughters Fionnghuala "Finn" and Áine, her grandson Oliver, mother Shirley, and sisters Kristin and Kamaran. Her legacy of love, adventure, and passion will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A small private service for family will be held at a future date to honor and celebrate her life.

