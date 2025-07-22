Obituary: Carolyn Jean Tatarka

Together again with her husband Ray…

Carolyn Jean Tatarka, 86, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2025.

She was born on November 2,1938 in Bozeman, Montana to Grant and Grace (Walker) Sievert. She attended Gallatin High School and worked at the Rialto and Ellen Theaters. While working, she stumbled upon the love of her life, Raymond Tatarka, and as the old saying goes, the rest is history. They were married on November 24, 1956. Carolyn never finished school, choosing instead to take on the greatest job and title: Mom. Together they raised four children, Jan, Rich, Mitch, and Diane. Her life overflowed with joy taking care of her family. She had no problem being busy and putting in the overtime with all the shenanigans that her children put her through. She dedicated her life to a spotless house and being the perfect wife to her husband. Carolyn was never the type to sit still, but raising four kids didn’t leave much time for pause.

Her passions included gardening and helping things grow. Her extra large garden required lots of attention, which often rewarded her with an abundance for canned goods, her specialty. Her prize winning pickles will be remembered for generations.

The Tatarka’s loved an adventurous lifestyle. On the weekends, she and Ray would pack up the kids and head for the mountains. Hunting, fishing, Jeeping and gathering firewood made for priceless memories for all involved.

No strangers to big families, both Carolyn and Ray cherished being so close to family within the Gallatin Valley. To them, nothing was greater than family. There was always something scheduled within their lives, from visiting everyone out at the Tatarka Dairy or sledding out at Kunderts, sprinkled with picnics in between. But the memories that Carolyn adored the most were those spent on excursions into the mountains with Aunt Jo and Uncle Jim Stanley.

Carolyn didn’t back down from the opportunity to go back to school. She proudly graduated in 1977, right along with her son, Rich. Neither did she say no to following Ray to the outskirts of town to start a dairy. Her work ethic and dedication reflected in the success of what she and Ray built there. Early mornings and late nights were always cherished, because they had each other.

They finally retired into less strenuous work and Carolyn went in full pursuit of supporting her grandchildren. There was no bleacher too cold or concert too late. Any time one of her grandchildren performed, they would look up to their parents, and they would find Grandma there with them, often in her Montana State Bobcat jacket. Carolyn’s hallways

were decorated with pictures of her family and their adventures. Her closet struggled to latch with all the mementos gathered.

Carolyn never left Ray’s side until he parted from hers to heaven in 2015. They were married for 59 years. She didn’t let her broken heart stop her, and continued pursuing life and all it had to offer. She played a lot of cards and ate a lot of popcorn. You could always find her hanging out with her bowling buddies. Ever present was her dear friend Betty Baker. They cherished each other and were inseparable as far back as anyone can remember.

Requiring a little extra care, Carolyn moved into Highgate complex, and later Parkhaven in Manhattan where she lived until her passing, at last being reunited with Ray.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Grace; sister Roanne Kundert; step sister Denise King, and grandson Tel Perkins.

She is survived by her daughters, Jan (Mike) Peissig of Missoula, their children Tyson (Catie) and their son Theo; Troy (Serena) and their children Hope, Joel, and Levi; Diane (Jess) Short of Belgrade, their children James (Missy) and their children Rylie and Olivia; Nikki (David) Greene and her children Ava and Nash Myers; sons, Rich (Sheryl) of Bozeman, their children Ross (Paula), Rachael, Becca (Simon) Quackenbush; and Mitch (Kwinci) of Townsend, their granddaughter Aila Perkins Marinaccio, daughter Cydney (Nick) Dolson and their daughter Xena.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, August 6th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with a Graveside Service to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Luncheon will follow.

