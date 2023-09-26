Obituary: Carolina Lou “Carol” Haugen

Carolina Lou “Carol” Haugen, 85, of Manhattan passed away after a brief illness, on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Carol was born on September 5, 1938, in Sunburst, Montana to George and Verona (Cook) Davis. She spent most of her youth in Sunburst, where she attended elementary school later graduating from Manhattan High School.

After graduation, she met and married Warren Whitsell, soon after they moved to San Diego, California and had a daughter Dru Ann. Upon Warrens ETS from the US Navy, they returned to Manhattan where Carol became a Bookkeeper for Manhattan State Bank. In the following few years they were blessed with two sons, Colton Richard and Derek Michael “Mike”. Carol and Warren divorced in 1963 and a few years later she married, Arthur Haugen, who adopted her three children.

Carol worked for Montana Power Company in Bozeman for 15+ years and lived out the rest of her life in Manhattan. She enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing at Canyon Ferry Lake. In her later years you could almost always find Mom reading a good book, or watching her Westerns on TV.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred Davis; sister, Edith Francis; and husband, Art Haugen.

She will be missed by her daughter, Dru (Stacy) Paul; sons, Colton and Derek “Mike” Haugen; 4 grandchildren; Jennifer (Ty) Bilbao, Jesse (Tara) Lasater, Joseph (April) Paul and Shayahna Richards; 5 great-grandchildren Kayla Thompson, AnDru (Julie) Lasater, Catie Whetstone, Mason and Jaxon Paul; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 28th from 4:00 pm until 6:00pm at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 29th at 2:00pm in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com