Obituary: Carol Jean Roehm

During the full light of the harvest moon on October 7th, 2025, Carol Jean Roehm began a new adventure!

She entered this life as the seventh of nine children of the remarkable Mathews family near Sun River, Montana! In this loving environment she grew to hold high every individual’s life and nurture her creative talents.

She attended Montana State College, and with a business degree, began teaching in numerous towns near Lewistown, Montana. She inspired students, many of whom still remember her creative zeal.

She married Richard Roehm and began a 67-year partnership that took her around the world as a military wife! She conceived and nurtured two children, Charles and Marlys, and provided them security and guidance, especially during their father’s numerous deployments. They retired from active duty in 1981 to Bozeman and built their home south of town.

She became a volunteer at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, and an active member of Bozeman Weavers Guild, Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, PEO, and many others. Her weaving and spinning talents became highly acclaimed, her wall hangings, quilts, and fabrics excelled in color, designs, and composition. She was named by the Weavers Guild to be one of Montana’s living treasures.

As Carol begins her new adventure, she is sure to be welcomed and highly commended for a life well lived.

Visitation hours will be held from 10-11 am on Tues. Oct. 21 at Hope Lutheran Church with Funeral Service starting at 11:00 am. Private family interment will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

