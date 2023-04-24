Obituary: Carl “George” DeBelly

Carl “George” DeBelly, 94, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Snohomish, Washington. He was born December 27, 1928 in Mitchell, Nebraska to Carl and Agnes DeBelly. He had one sister, Grace, and one brother, Dean.

George attended college and medical school at the University of Nebraska, where he met his future wife, Shirley King. She was studying to become an RN at Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital. The two were married for 61 years, until her death in November 2016.

He was a General Practice physician in Big Timber and Columbus, Montana, and then an Ophthalmologist in Bozeman from 1970 until his retirement. In 2019, George moved to Monroe, Washington.

George was a member of both Bozeman Masonic Lodge #18 and Gallatin Lodge #6. He was also a member of Bozeman Rotary Club and Bozeman United Methodist Church. He served on the board for Montana Physician's Service and the board for the Masonic Home and was a State Secretary for the Masonic Home for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, skiing, playing bridge, woodcarving, and making stained glass.

George was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Grace; and grandson, Josh DeBelly.

George is survived by four children, Carl George DeBelly (Kathy) of Lewistown, MT, Lynne DeBelly Smith (Dwain) of Fitzgerald, GA, Lisa DeBelly Naasz (Hal) of Crosby, TX, and Eric John DeBelly (Carla) of Monroe, WA; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dean of Cottage Grove, Minnesota.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 27 at Sunset Hills Cemetery.