Obituary: Bruce LaRue

Bruce LaRue, 72, of Bozeman left his earthly home on September 14, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1950, to parents, Harold and Edna May and his younger years were spent on the family farm.

Bruce attended school in Belgrade and Bozeman and graduated from MSU with a degree in sociology. He worked for Montana Fish and Game and started his career as a deputy sheriff for Gallatin County in 1974.

He was a lifelong member of Grand Avenue Christian Church.

Bruce loved the outdoors, hunting, and reloading, and was an expert on firearms. He was a kind, gentle, and patient person. He was a good listener and wasn't judgmental. Bruce was an unassuming person, but he was wise and generous, and he liked helping people.

His last few years were difficult due to health problems; through it all, he retained his dignity and rarely complained.

Bruce is survived by his wife and best friend, Donna; daughter, Sara (Frank); son, Jamie (Nancy); grandchildren, Jaime, Sean, Annika, and Bridget; sister, Jude; brother, Bob (Barb); special people, Kristen, Diane, Rob, Kevin, Tamie and Marvin; nephews, Mike and John; and niece, Lisa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda, and her husband, Bob.

Bruce's death is very painful, but we gain peace from knowing he has gone to his forever home.

A Memorial Service for Bruce will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at Grand Avenue Christian Church.

