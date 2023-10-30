Obituary: Bruce Joseph Robertson

Bruce Joseph Robertson, 67, of Bozeman, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 21, 2023. He took his last breath as the sun was setting at 6:13pm, the sky filled with beautiful colors painting the clouds with purples, blues, and oranges in the sky as he departed from his life here on earth. He was a fun-loving buddy up to the end, always smiling, and keeping a positive spin on his life. He was a fiercely loyal man, and passionate about seeing his close friends and family find success. The man relished socializing over a couple of cups of coffee and was equally enthusiastic about visiting friends or indulging in a late evening game of any kind. He will be missed.

He was born in northern Montana on October 27, 1955, in Havre, Montana to Walter and Margaret Robertson. He was the youngest of 2 brothers, Gary and Dewey Robertson. Often, he was referred to as Grandma’s miracle baby. He was raised by Walter to understand hard work while valuing family and close loyal friends. He grew up to be a passionate leader, and an independent thinker.

As a prep athlete in Big Sandy, MT, he excelled in Football, Basketball, and Track. He won a state championship in wrestling before choosing basketball as his favorite sport through High School. He went on to hold the School Record for throwing the Javelin well over 200’, also winning a state championship. He took his quickness and strength to the basketball court of Carroll College after graduating from the pioneers. Eventually a knee injury ended his playing days, but he was kept on scholarship to become a coaching student assistant for the basketball program. While having a great time with his friends and teammates wearing purple and gold at Carroll, he met the love of his life Kerrie. She was everything to him from the very beginning, and even more at the end. They tied the knot shortly after their Senior year in college and started their loving 45-year ironclad marriage in 1978. His love for her is inspiring to all of us that survive him. They started a family immediately and were blessed with their first son, Aaron. He also began his long education and coaching career. Spending a few short years in Choteau, MT, and the rest of his successful education career in Laurel, MT, Home of the Locomotives, where he was a perennial figure on the sidelines through the 80s and 90s. His youngest son Cole was born shortly after taking the job in Laurel. Throughout his teaching career at LHS, he was a thoughtful educator, caring about each and every student. He worked various roles as a special education teacher, guidance counselor, and curriculum director. In athletics, he took the Helm of the Laurel Basketball team for almost 2 decades, and inspired new coaches with the same pedagogy for two more decades. He captured 2 divisional titles during his tenure, one with his youngest son on the team, and brought hardware home 3 times from the state tournament during 8 appearances. His teams were known for grit and high basketball IQ, which he prided himself on cultivating in the program. He demanded team loyalty, and above all, molded young boys to become accountable men. They worked hard for him, and he worked hard for them in return. This forged countless deep friendships over the course of his life. He and his wife enjoyed this wild ride together. They hold each relationship dearly to this day. He switched careers in 2005 to become a Financial Advisor shortly after he retired from coaching. During the next decade he led individuals, and families, to financial freedom, success, and monetary independence. He stuck with his credo of playing the long game, being disciplined, and not forgetting to have some fun along the way. One of his favorite things to do was to watch the markets, and watch money grow within investment systems.

He and his wife worked hand in hand to retire early in 2015. They traveled all over the world together as they passed time between visiting their grandchildren. They loved and cherished this time together while being grateful to have the freedom to see their dreams come true. In addition to leaving a void in the hearts of close family and friends, his absence will be acutely felt during the daily coffee club meetings, where they collectively tackle the world's problems and savor a few donuts as they go. His presence will also be fondly remembered in the upper section of the stadium, where he would watch young kids excel under the pressure of Montana high school sports. He had a deep appreciation for outstanding "tourney time" performances and underdog stories.

He is preceded in death by his son, Aaron; father, Walter; mother, Margaret; and mother-in-law, Connie.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Kerrie; son, Cole; daughter-in-law, Abbi; granddaughters, Koi, Rigly, Aaro, and Olive; and father-in-law, Jim Hertz.

He is also survived by his Brothers, Gary (and Sharon), and Dewey Robertson; Brother-in-Law, Todd (and Donna) Hertz; and Sister-In-law, Jamie (and Paul) Miron. He is remembered by numerous loving Nieces and Nephews.

Lovingly he became known as Poppy to the family after the grandkids were born. He loved to share laughs with everybody, and cherished quality time with them during family vacations, holidays, and countless hotel parties with the kids and grandkids. For Kerrie, he was the best travel buddy anybody could have. He is missed as life moves forward with a void in our heart, but he will be remembered daily for his fun loving and inclusive personality.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 11 at Swift River Ranch in Billings, MT with a reception to follow.

