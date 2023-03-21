Obituary: Bruce Charles Colton

Bruce Charles Colton

March 17, 1951 - February 15, 2023

Bruce Charles Colton, beloved husband, father, grandpa, uncle, brother, friend, outdoorsman, coach, mentor, and teacher, passed away on February 15, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 71.

Bruce was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to late parents Orville and Delores Colton. From a young age, he was fond of sports. He competed in baseball, football, and wrestling through college and soon took to coaching others.

Bruce received his undergraduate degree from North Central College (Naperville, IL), where he also met the love of his life, Nancy Rickert. In 1973 Bruce moved to Bozeman, Montana, drawn by his love of the mountains, hunting and fishing, and to pursue a master’s degree in Physical Education from Montana State University. Nancy soon joined Bruce and they were married in 1976. He completed additional graduate studies at the University of Utah.

He taught and coached in Bozeman from 1974 to 2007 and centered his teaching career on quality physical education/health enhancement. He was named Montana Teacher of the Year and Northwest District Teacher of the Year. Until 2017 he continued working in Bozeman schools as the full-time coordinator for the district’s Employee Wellness Program, a program he started and built into an award-winning model for schools and businesses across the Gallatin Valley, Montana, and beyond.

Bruce took great pride in the academic and athletic accomplishments of his children and their friends, many of whom he coached in several sports. He is remembered as someone always ready to teach others, no matter what the setting or activity. Family and friends have countless stories about how Bruce taught them to play a sport, to fish, even to drive. His love of people and love of teaching remain as legendary as his fishing prowess.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Nancy Colton; son Brett Colton (Jessy Mombell), daughter Katie Reddington (Jason Reddington); grandchildren Ashlyn and Quinn Reddington; brother David Colton (Darlene Colton); many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and countless friends whom he honored as family. The imprint he left on the lives of others will continue to be visible in our hearts, our actions, and our stories.

A community gathering will be held in his honor at Willson School Gym in Bozeman on Thursday, March 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be held at Resurrection University Catholic Parish on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 A.M.

The family encourages those wishing to honor Bruce’s memory to consider making a donation to The Bruce Colton Memorial Fund established at the Bozeman Schools Foundation. Checks may be made to the Bozeman Schools Foundation, Colton Scholarship and mailed to: Bozeman Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1803, Bozeman, MT 59771. Donations may also be made online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/scholad/ [secure.qgiv.com].