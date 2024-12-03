Obituary: Brian Joseph Spinks

Brian Joseph Spinks, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on the evening of November 26, 2024, surrounded by his wife and family in the CCU at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. Brian, age 52, succumbed to major organ failure and brain damage caused by illness.

Born on October 2, 1972, in Silverton, Oregon, to Will and Terry Spinks, Brian spent part of his childhood in Louisiana before the family returned to Oregon. He attended one year of junior high school in Salem, Oregon, high school in Stayton, Oregon, and earned his GED. From an early age, Brian learned the craft of drywalling from his father, Will, which would go on to be his life's work. Additionally, Brian earned a certificate as a paralegal, showcasing his passion for both his trade and the law.

Brian took great pride in his work as a drywaller, known for his dedication and skill. For a time, he shared his expertise with his four sons, teaching them the trade that had been passed down to him. Brian was also passionate about law, enjoying researching and writing legal documents in his spare time.

Brian married young and had four sons with his first wife. In the late 90s, he moved his family to Montana, where he later remarried in 2018 to his loving wife, Stacy, and gained a daughter, Mia.

Above all, Brian cherished spending time with his family, whether it was traveling, visiting garage sales, reading his Bible, or simply enjoying good conversation with loved ones. He was known for his generous spirit, often going out of his way to help those in need. Brian made it a personal tradition to work extra hours and donate a portion of his paycheck to buy winter clothes for children in local schools. His thoughtfulness and generosity were evident in all aspects of his life. Brian had a natural gift of gab and could always be counted on to make others laugh with his quick wit and sarcasm.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Will Spinks.

He is survived by his wife, Stacy; stepdaughter, Mia Fortner; and also his best buddy chihuahua, Chewy. Survivors also include his mother, Terry Spinks; his sister, Stacy (Bruce) Reimer, and their children; as well as his four sons and nine grandchildren: Cody (Ashley) Spinks and their children, Alexis, David, and Elizabeth; Collin (Vicky) Spinks and their children, Araya and Annika; Kyle (Mackenzie) Spinks and their children, Keely, Terry, and Maralee "Mary"; and Caleb Spinks and his daughter, Brynlee. He is also survived by his lifelong friend and "brother", Jesse Ferris of Oregon, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who will miss him dearly.

Brian's memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him - his hard work, his generosity, his humor, and the love he shared with his family will never be forgotten.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

