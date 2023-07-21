Obituary: Brent Fjeldheim

A gentle soul and free spirit left this world when Brent Robert Fjeldheim, 50, of Bozeman passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Brent was born on March 13, 1973, to Robert and Annette (Olson) Fjeldheim. He was raised primarily in Glasgow where he graduated from Glasgow High School with the class of 1991. During high school, Brent enjoyed football and swim team, and was co-captain of the Scottie wrestling team his senior year, earning 4th place at State. He was active in the youth group at First Lutheran Church, particularly enjoying annual ski trips to Showdown. He worked at the family business, Glasgow Livestock Sales Yard, during his free time. With his active, creative mind he completely took down and rebuilt his motorcycle when he was 15.

His safe place from the time he was a child and throughout his life was the Olson family ranch in Grass Range. He had so many fond memories spending time with his family and grandparents on the ranch. He cherished his memories of time spent with his extended family playing with his siblings and cousins, and later at high school and college age working with his grandpa and uncle on the ranch. Cousins’ Christmas was very important to him and he enjoyed leading the cousins in Capture the Flag on Christmas Eve. He appreciated his Norwegian heritage and family traditions.

Following high school, Brent attended Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, majoring in business. He was elected president of the Student Body. He worked as an RA in the dorms, as a lift operator at Howelson Hill, and waxed skis at the ski shop. He became a proficient skier and his adventurous spirit took him on back-country climbs, off-trail skiing, and whitewater rafting. He hiked and explored the Colorado mountains. Brent used his ranch experience to obtain a job as a wrangler on the Vista Verde Guest Ranch. He led dude trail rides, cleaned cabins, helped serve in the dining room, and taught himself to play the guitar to entertain guests around the campfire. One summer, Brent experienced working on a commercial fishing boat in Alaska. He later wrote a book about his fishing adventures, which he hoped to self-publish.

He married Karen Hubert in 2007 and through that marriage, he was blessed with 4 beautiful children who he was so proud of. Brent worked as a carpenter, contractor, and construction consultant in Colorado for several years in the Aspen valley. He enjoyed meeting the challenging demands of extremely wealthy customers as he worked on their elaborate homes. As his family grew, Brent moved them back to Montana to be nearer to family.

Brent found his true calling when he moved to Bozeman to work as the publisher for Bozeman Lifestyle Magazine, which was his passion. He was so proud of the work he was doing. The magazine provided a forum for Brent to use his interest and skill in writing to express his passion for Montana. He wished to use his magazine as a platform to preserve the spirit of the small towns and small businesses as the population boom changed the landscape. Brent had a deep love of the ranching lifestyle and values and wanted to share and preserve it. He had a genuine caring interest in everyone he met and wanted to hear their stories, some of which he shared in his magazine.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Dean Fjeldheim, his paternal grandparents Orville and Gloria Fjeldheim, and his maternal grandparents, Willes and Minabelle Olson.

Brent is survived by his mother, Annette Fjeldheim (Richard Wright); siblings, Sara Beth (Isaac) Wald, Brad (Taylor) Fjeldheim, and Blake (Chelsey) Fjeldheim; children, Sophia, Clairebelle, Benjamin, and Addison; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles, Vonnie (Mike) Fleharty, Hank (Debby) Olson, Holly (Ken) Redman, Nicki (Kim) Knerr, Ellen Rapkoch, Neil Fjeldheim, and Daryl (Jill) Fjeldheim; cousins, Lily Fjeldheim, Libby Rapkoch (Dan Gladden), Patrick Rapkoch, Katie (Brent) Harvey, Tami Fleharty, Joey Benson, LJ (Amy) Olson, Tiffany Olson, Brittany (Evan) Volf, Lance Olson, Amy (Paul) Richter, Brian Redman, Carl Redman, Heather (JC) Crowley, Shane (Sammie) Knerr, and Jenna Knerr; along with a very special friend and business partner, Mala Shea, and a large extended family. Brent will be remembered for his bright smile, adventurous spirit, compassionate nature, willingness to accept and help anyone, and his genuinely kind heart. Throughout his life, Brent was always a gentle and loving person who cared deeply for all the people in his life and was kind to everyone he met. He will be deeply missed.

A Funeral Service will be held on July 29 at 10:30 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Lewistown. A Private Family Gathering and scattering of ashes will be held later on the landscape Brent loved at the Olson Ranch in Grass Range.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com