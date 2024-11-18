Obituary: Brandon Scott Ingle

Brandon Scott Ingle, 64, passed away at home on November 15, 2024, surrounded by his beloved wife and sons, after a long battle with cancer.

Brandon was born January 12, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Darrell Stanley Ingle I and Muriel Mercedes (Crawford) Stubbs. He grew up in Lizton, Indiana. Brandon attended Tri-West High School where he played baseball, football and wrestled. When he was about 14 years old, he learned to play the guitar. It became a life-long love. After high school he attended the Jordan School of Music at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. He ended up leaving school to play guitar professionally, which he did for 15 years. One of the highlights of his professional career was doing a USO/DOD tour of the Caribbean for U.S. troops in 1986.

Brandon met the love of his life, Stephanie, in 1989 and they married April 10, 1993. In 1994 Brandon left the music business for the trade show business. After working in the industry for eight years he started his own trade show service contractor business. It enabled him to have extra time to coach his sons’ Little League and Travel baseball teams. It also gave him plenty of time to go fishing and boating often with family and friends.

Brandon retired in 2014 and he and Stephanie relocated to Bozeman, Montana to be near their sons. He enjoyed traveling, exploring the state of Montana, riding ATV’s, hiking, camping and day trips to Yellowstone National Park. Brandon had a kind and generous heart. He enjoyed helping young musicians. He gifted guitars and music gear to many with the hope it would help them advance in their playing.

Brandon had a great sense of fun and humor and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Brandon is survived by his beloved wife, Stephanie; sons, Hayden (Sophie) Ingle and Harlan (Grace) Ingle; two grandchildren, Selah and Wesson Ingle; brother, Darrell S. “Bo” (Stella) Ingle II; brothers-in-law, Stephen (Tess) McDougal and Stuart (Jennifer) McDougal; sister-in-law, Katherine Perkins; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Leslie Sundberg; three half brothers, Jerry Beers, Daniel Beers, and David DeMaggio; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Joan McDougal; and a brother-in-law, Ian McDougal.

There will be a private family viewing at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman, followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers kindly make a donation to a local music program.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]