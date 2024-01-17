Obituary: Bonnie Bea Kallestad

Bonnie Bea Kallestad, 68, of Belgrade MT passed away on Saturday, January 6th, 2024.

Bonnie was born on December 4, 1955, in Bozeman Montana to Darrel and Helen “June” (Sievert) Kallestad. She attended elementary and grade school in Livingston MT. Eighth and ninth grade were spent at Monforton school in Bozeman. Bonnie finished high school at Pouder High in Fort Collins CO.

Bonnie’s father drown in the Yellowstone river when she was just 9 years old. This life event forced her and her family to be uprooted from Livingston to make ends meet.

Following high school, Bonnie attended community college in Miles City, MT. Bonnie later finished her schooling online with the University of Pheonix earning her bachelor’s degree in business administration.

At the age of 24, Bonnie gave birth to her son, David. He was the light of her life. She endured many struggles and hardships and made many sacrifices raising him as a single mother.

Bonnie was a very hard worker who wore many different hats while supporting her small family. Among the jobs she held included bartender at the Land of Magic, ranch hand at the Bolinger Ranch, first female Schwann’s driver in the Northwest region, horse breeder/trainer, and jailer at the Gallatin County Detention center. Her last job before her health forced early retirement was at Mid-West Welding Supply here in Bozeman. She also had an Entrepreneurial spirit starting a few small businesses including a cleaning service and a horse blanket business which she dabbled in until her departure, Kozy-Koats.

When she wasn’t working, Bonnie could be found enjoying time outside gardening, spending time with family and friends, or enjoying a good book. Bonnie’s absolute passion was her horses. Especially her Arabian stallion- Sir Raha Bask, and her current horse, Bridger, who was Raha’s son. Her comfort could be found in the mountains on horseback.

Bonnie’s pride and joy was her family. She was an extraordinary mother to her only son and in recent years her focus was on her 3 beautiful granddaughters-Camille, Hadlee, and her doppelganger Avery. She doted on them and spent tons of time with them as they were lucky enough to live next door for the past 2 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents, Ethel Sievert-Wendell & Cecil Sievert.

Bonnie will be greatly missed by her son, David (Cybil) Kallestad; sister, Beccy (Jeff) Waldum; brothers, Randy (Kim) Kallestad, Dan Kallestad. As well as her grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 12:00 PM noon. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

