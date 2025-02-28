Obituary: Billy Dodson

Billy Harold Dodson, 75, of White Sulphur Springs passed away on February 2, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born on April 16, 1949, in Norman, Oklahoma to Mary Caveye and Harold Dodson. After high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Army. He served one tour in Vietnam and then went on went on to become a helicopter pilot. He dedicated over 22 years of service to his country, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2. Bill's commitment to his fellow service members and his country was unwavering, and he took great pride in his military service.

Following his retirement from the military, Bill became a member of the PGA. He had a passion for teaching the game that he loved so much. Bill was, especially, proud to be a member of the PGA’s Rocky Mountain Section. Golf became a cornerstone of his life, but it was not his only interest. Bill also enjoyed fishing, target shooting, photography, and nurturing his garden, experiences that brought him immense joy and connection with nature.

He called many places home including White Sulphur Springs, Mt; Monterey, Ca; La Pine, Or; as well as numerous duty assignments across the U.S. and Germany.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Jo & Bob Sandusky; and sister-in-law, Jane Levikow.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Christine Dodson; daughter, Jennifer Dodson; sister, Margie Marshall; brother, Lad Ronning; sisters-in-law, Sandy Pritchard and Corey Speller; along with his ever-faithful companions, Squeaks and Buddy.

Bill has moved on to that perpetual golf course, where the skies are always blue, the fairways lush, and the greens are pure. Play well. I’ll meet you at the turn. C-

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course (Please specify the Dodson tree fund).

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

