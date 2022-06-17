Obituary: Bill “Pete” Peterson

Bill “Pete” Peterson took his last drive on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He died doing what he loved, mowing the lawn.

Pete had been hospitalized in November of 2021 with a ruptured disc in his back. While in the hospital, Pete developed delirium and two bad sessions of gout. When he came home in January of 2022 he was very weak but gained strength daily. He loved to go on rides again and retold many of his stories of Montana.

Pete was born in Baker, MT to Andrew and Anna (Nassett) Peterson on May 29, 1937. Upon graduation from high school, Bill joined the Army. He was a communications specialist in Korea. Upon discharge from the service, he went to work for Mountain Bell Telephone which has since changed names several times. He had forty-plus years with the company and worked all over the state.

Bill met Dianne Pankovich in the summer of ‘63 while working in Whitehall. They were married in 1965 and made their home in Bozeman so Dianne could finish her degree in education. Together they raised their family of a boy and a girl. Their oldest daughter died as a toddler. Pete loved helping with school functions for both children.

When they retired they traveled and wintered in Arizona. They were very active in rafting, boating, camping, and snow skiing.

Bill is survived by his wife, Dianne; his son, Garrick (Amanda) Peterson; his daughter, Lindsay (Dan) Williams; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his eight siblings; and his daughter, Tiffany.

An Open House will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 3:30 to 5:30 P.M. at the Bozeman Senior Center at 807 N. Tracy Ave.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Montana Flood Relief at greatergallatinunitedway.org or Stafford Animal Shelter at staffordanimalshelter.org. You an also mail a check to Expedition Church—Flood Relief, PO Box 41, Livingston, MT 59047.

Cards for the family can be sent to the funeral home at 113 S. Willson, Bozeman, MT 59715

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]