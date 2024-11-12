Obituary: Betty J Sieg

Betty J. Sieg, 79, of Belgrade, MT passed away peacefully on October 28, 2024.

Betty was born to Oliver B. Teach and Helen (Zoellner) Teach in Chicago, IL on September 5, 1945. She grew up alongside her brother William and graduated from Brennan Grade School and Fenger High School in Chicago, IL. Following high school, she attended Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI for some time.

Betty met and married her loving husband, Richard Sieg in Chicago in 1967, and together they embraced 44 wonderful years of marriage and raised their only daughter, Suzanne. Throughout their lives, they made homes in Homewood, IL, Crystal Lake, IL, Mesa, AZ, and Huntley, IL. Betty most recently called Belgrade, MT home.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother, and also had a successful career. Her professional journey included roles at Libby McNeil & Libby, Richard D. Irwin Inc., Sun Electric, Black Dot Group, and First United Methodist Preschool, where her hard work and dedication left a lasting impact.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Betty was known for her active lifestyle and love of sports including tennis, golf, volleyball, swimming, waterskiing, snow skiing, and, finally, her favorite of all - pickleball. Her infectious enthusiasm and zest for life inspired those around her to live life to the fullest.

Above all, she enjoyed any time spent with her family, friends, and all her pets.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, Richard Sieg.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Dino) Falaschetti; brother, William Teach; along with many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or America’s Vet Dogs are greatly appreciated.

A Memorial Service will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 20th at 1 P.M. A livestream will be available. www.dokkennelson.com