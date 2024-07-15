Obituary: Betty Dyk

Betty Dyk, 99 years of earthly pilgrimage, came to an end on July 1, and she is now “At home with Jesus” 2 Cor. 5:6-8.

Betty was born on March 15, 1925 in Manhattan, MT to Harm and Elizabeth (Kuikinga) Nydam. Because her mother passed away when she was just 13 months old, Betty was raised by Elke and Jennie Weidenaar. She grew up in the Churchill area where she attended school until the 8th grade. A defining moment in her life was when she was baptized in the Gallatin River when she was 13 years old.

On November 12, 1946, Betty married Leonard Dyk. They raised four children together on their farm before Leonard passed away in 1986. She supported her husband in dry land farming, raising Shetland ponies and marketing pigs.

Betty was a homemaker in every sense of the word and made sure that her children were always cared for. She was famous for her hospitality and cinnamon rolls. Oftentimes on a Sunday at Mom’s house, you could find freshly cut gladiolas and a homemade chocolate cake. Betty was very involved in many organizations including the Dorcus Guild, Calvinettes, and the Pregnancy Center. She also had a wonderful sense of humor and performed at many community events either with a skit or readings.

At 99 years old, Betty was the last living member of her family’s older generation and a true matriarch in the Dyk family. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Dick Nydam; daughter, Sheila Wierda and Sheila’s husband Mal Shakra; and her grandson, Bret Hoekema.

Betty is survived by her children, Sheri (Eldon) Leep, Bev (Ron) Hoekema, Gil Dyk; son-in-law, Wes Wierda; as well as 9 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Churchill Retirement Home.

A special thank you to the staff at Churchill Retirement Home who went out of the way to care for her, so much loving on her. Also thank you to Big Sky Hospice, especially to Kaytie.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. There will also be a livestream available at www.dokkennelson.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com