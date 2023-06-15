Obituary: Barry Neu

On May 21, 2023, we lost Barry Neu at the age of 83. He grew up in Bozeman and graduated from Montana State University with a Business Degree in Accounting. His degree from MSU served him well as he went on to be a very successful businessman.

After he retired, he moved back to Bozeman where he lived until his passing.

He is survived by three children; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several cousins and other family members.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 10 A.M. Wed., June 21, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]