Obituary: Barbara Scott (Adams) Hill

Barbara Scott (Adams) Hill, 79, our dear Mom and beautiful Texas belle, went to be with our Lord Jesus and our Dad, on December 2, 2021, in Billings, MT., after several years of challenging health issues, COVID-19 being the final one. She was born on January 15, 1942, in Houston, Texas to Ernest and Louise Adams grew up in River Oaks, was an Allegro Debutante, and attended Saint John’s School through high school graduation. She then obtained an Associates of Arts Degree from Bennett College, Millbrook, NY in 1961, residing in Halcyon Hall. She was a homemaker and devoted wife of her cowboy, Erwin F. Hill Jr. (Zack), for 55 years after their marriage in 1962, and with whom she had their three children, Amanda, Erwin, and Dan. They honeymooned at the Broadmoor and Pike’s Peak in Colorado, and they both always loved the mountains! Mom grew up and lived in Houston until 1977, when after Mom and Dad’s Christian conversion, the family moved to Portland, OR for a short while, and then to Denver, CO. for the next 20 years. Barbara and Zack moved to Whitehall, MT in 1999, residing there until shortly before Dad’s passing in 2017.

Mom made her home thereafter in Bozeman, loved Montana, skiing, wildlife and the outdoors, and always had dogs, namely rat terriers and rescue dogs in her life. Mom made friends with everyone she met, was always cheerful and optimistic, full of life and energy, and endless, amazing stories about her life growing up. Her father Ernest was a Marine in WW1, an oilman and insurance salesman, and was a block warden in Houston during WW2, to keep the lights darkened at night because of the German U-Boats in the Gulf near Houston. Barbara’s mother, Louise, was a Houston socialite and New York debutante. Mom had settler ancestors in the Republic of Texas, ancestors on both sides in the Civil War, and was happy to share stories of her deep Texas roots. Her grandparents owned the Dickson Car Wheel Company in Houston, were founders of the Houston Public Library, Houston Country Club, and were neighbors and friends of the Howard Hughes family. Barbara’s great grandfather Fisher was a founder of Texaco Oil Company, and a Fisher great uncle was a Texas Ranger. One of her latest and favorite hobbies was learning about and enjoying the music of her distant cousin, Townes Van Zandt, and she loved the music of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and The Everly Brothers. Above all, Mom exuded patience, kindness, wisdom, and modeled for us the roles of a wonderful Mom, wife, and follower of Christ, teaching us to trust in God, and keep our eyes on Him, and was a very proud grandmother!

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Zack; and her brother, Henry Dickson Adams. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Amanda Adams Hill; sons, Erwin Fulton Hill III, Daniel Davenport Hill; granddaughters, Kristen Oma Hill and Leila Parr Hill; and her rescue dog Manny, all of Bozeman, and several cousins.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman at 11 o’clock on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14th, 2021, and all are welcome.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

