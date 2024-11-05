Obituary: Barbara Larson

Barbara Faye Jones Larson, 83, of Belgrade passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Barb was born in St. Elmo, Missouri to Norman Le Tempt and Bessie Hooker Miller on April 22, 1941. She grew up attending elementary and high school in Belgrade. Following high school, she went on to attend Beauty College in Bozeman. For the majority of her life, Barb worked in a beauty salon and was even a formative part in the legislature that allowed for women to cut men’s hair.

In April of 1961, she married Merle Jones. He preceded her in death in 1979.

Later, she would marry Bob Larson and together, they’ve been blessed with 35 years of marriage.

In her free time, Barb enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and camping. She also adored any time spent with family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Barb also was very active in the Belgrade community and at Shift Church.

She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eugene Le Tempt and Ray Miller; and her first husband, Merle.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Larson; children, Linda (Larry) Kathka of Belgrade, Laurie Drake of Puttaparthi, India, Russell (Renae) Jones of Belgrade; brother, Dennis Miller of Belgrade; along with five grandchildren and four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30th at Shift Church at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

