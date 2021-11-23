Obituary: Barbara Jean Nurnberg

Barbara Jean Nurnberg was born February 2, 1928. She was the third and last child born to Henry and Mabel Yendes. Weighing in just ounces over three pounds, her parents worried about whether she would survive, but survive she did. She thrived 93 wonderful years before passing the morning of Monday, November 15, 2021.

The people that knew Barbara in life, knew that she was an amazing person and words do not seem to encapsulate all that she was. She was a loving mother to three children, Scott, Brett, and Kimberly. She was grandmother to seven grandchildren and great-grandmother to many more. Barbara loved a good murder mystery novel and television crime shows. She loved animals, long Sunday drives, and strawberry rhubarb pie. She loved a good pinochle game with friends and family. She never shied away from new experiences, even if that included having a shot of Saki at the Japanese grill with her son.

Barbara knew what she wanted in life and pursued it with determination. She never really mastered the virtue of patience and while it could leave you shaking your head in frustration in the current moment, inevitably you would end up laughing as she managed to “get things done” all on her own. She loved fashion and always managed to be perfectly dressed for every occasion. She was a fighter and even in the midst of chaos, she would find the silver lining and smile in the face of it all. She was a woman that was fiercely loyal to those she loved and she gave the best hugs.

She loved volunteering through the Bozeman Senior Center. She was committed to her groups, and she found deep fulfillment in helping others. Even though she lived a large life, Barbara loved crafting in miniature. She had a wonderful group of ladies in her miniature group, please know that she enjoyed and loved her time with you. You brought her so much joy and laughter through the years.

All these words pale in comparison to the real deal—to Barbara. The world lost an amazing person, but we are comforted that her legacy remains strong with her family and her friends that remember her. We will continue to love and honor her memory as we retell all of our own memories of her to our children. Gratefully, she lives in our hearts until we can meet again. Her last words to us were that she would, “Meet you at home and to not worry there was still some pie left.” I smile now and say to her, “Save me a slice and I will meet you at home someday.”

Per her wishes, Barbara will have her ashes spread in the mountains so she can continue to be a part of the land she loved. Those who wish to make a memorial donation are encouraged to support the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) at Bozeman Senior Center of which Barbara was a very active member. Donations can be made online by visiting www.thehrdc.org/donate [thehrdc.org].

Lastly, Barbara’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses, aides, and staff at the Gallatin County Rest home. You made her feel comfortable and safe during this stage of her life. She always bragged about her nurses and told us how much she loved you. I hope you know how truly appreciated you are. Thank you so much for taking such great care of our most precious lady.

