Obituary: Barbara Elizabeth Farrell

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Barbara Elizabeth Farrell, age 83, of Bozeman, Montana, on the 24th day of November 2023, due to complications from a broken hip and the subsequent surgery. She was born in Lodi, California, was a retired bank vice-president, and moved to and lived in Bozeman for nearly thirty years where she also retired from ERA Landmark as a very loved member of her community.

Barbara is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Tony Melillo, and a granddaughter, Adrienne Melillo, all from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Anthony III and Meadow Melillo, both of Bozeman, and Gabriel and Penny McCaughey, also of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Tony Melillo, Jr. in January of this year. Barbara was fortunate to have caring extended family, Sue Frye, Dee Dee Finkle, and Tami Frye Ryan, close to her in Bozeman. She will also be missed by numerous family members and friends in various parts of the country.

A memorial in celebration of Barbara’s life will be held for close family and friends at a later date to be determined.

