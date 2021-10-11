Obituary: Bailie Dane Welfl

Bailie Dane Welfl was a second-generation Wyomingite born April 22, 1998, and raised in Jackson, WY. He passed away on October 4, 2021, in Bozeman, MT.

Bailie—AKA: Beede, Bubba and King B—graduated from Jackson Hole High School in 2017. He spent a year in France as an exchange student and thrived; returning fluently reading, writing, and speaking French. This began his love of seeing the world.

He loved being outdoors, spending time with friends, skiing, camping, traveling the world, family vacations to Lagoon, snow machining and spring break trips, fashion, golf, and good food- but mostly watermelon, pineapple, and pasta. He had a contagious smile and laugh, a great sense of humor, and he loved to make people happy. He was always dressed to the nines and his love for high-end cologne always left a wonderful trace of him behind.

Bailie had a champagne taste about everything in life and was an avid collector of a variety of things. He was a member of and involved in many community clubs including: Snow Devils, JHHS Nordic ski team, and 4H. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 67 and earned his Eagle Scout Award in 2013.

Bailie is survived by his mom, Kristy Fairbanks Welfl of MT; dad, Rick Welfl of WY; sister, Josey of WY; brother, Kade of SD; grandma, Jane Kranenberg of WY; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church in Jackson on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. We are asking everyone to wear an accent item in the color PINK to show love for our sweet, handsome Bubba. There will be a special tribute to him following the service along with a gathering together in the Fellowship Hall for light food and lemonade.

We appreciate everyone who has reached out during this tragic time. He has been a light for so many people and is tremendously missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

