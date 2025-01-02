Obituary: Avery Rae Melling

Avery Rae Melling was taken from us in a terrible car accident on December 24, 2024, early in the morning on her way to work. She was welcomed into Heaven with a beautiful sunrise God made just for her. Her family will miss her dearly but is so excited that she is in heaven, experiencing the most incredible adventure so far.

Avery was born to Laura and Ray Melling in Livingston, MT, on June 28, 2007. Her big sister, Erika, was impatiently waiting at home for her arrival and was so excited to be a big sister. Ever since Avery was little, she made everyone around her laugh. She had a big personality and was always looking for the next adventure. Her dad was a big reason she loved adventure; he always took her and her sister on hikes, fishing trips, and camping trips that usually involved campfires and s'mores. Even as a teenager, Avery continued to love going camping and fishing, whether it was with her friends or her family. She also loved going hunting with her dad, welding, and chasing sunsets. Avery followed in her big sister's footsteps and became a cheerleader for the Manhattan High School Tigers. After graduating from high school, she planned to go to school for welding. She spent almost every night at her dad's shop practicing her welding and sending vlogs to her friends. Avery was such a beautiful, kind, and creative person.

When Avery was little, she experienced some trauma that led to crippling anxiety. That took a couple of years to overcome with the help of therapy, teachers, and the hand of God. Once she overcame it, she became a different person.

Avery became fearless. She lived life to the fullest, always going and chasing adventure. We know that she completed her divine purpose early and was called home to glory, where her loving heavenly father welcomed her home and told her, "Well done, good and faithful servant." We grieve our loss of Avery, even as we celebrate her experiencing her greatest adventure yet. We love you, Avery, and are so proud of you!

Avery is survived by her parents, Ray and Laura Melling; sister, Erika; grandparents, Lynn and Paula Kern and Duane and Charlotte Melling, as well as her many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, teachers, coaches, and all who loved her. The Melling family would like to thank the first responders of Amsterdam Fire, Chaplain Randy Jones, law enforcement, and Blackstock Towing Company.

A Celebration of Life for Avery will be held on Friday, Jan 3, at 2:00PM at The Commons at Baxter and Love in Bozeman. Please wear sunset or Tiger colors in her honor.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

