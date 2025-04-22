Obituary: Ava O’Reilly Tolliver

Ava O’Reilly Tolliver was born March 21st, 2004, in Bozeman, Montana, to Wendy Tolliver-McGregor and KC Tolliver. While at Bozeman High School, she showed her interest in fashion by working at Macy’s and then Meridian Boutique. After graduation, Ava attended New England Institute of Technology in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, emphasizing all things automotive.

She earned her Montana real estate license and went to work for Engel and Völkers Real Estate in 2024. Her dream was to open her own automotive shop staffed by women mechanics. She had been applying to the University of Texas in Austin, planning on studying entrepreneurship. After work she would put on her mechanic gear, listen to music, and work on one of her cars in her little garage.

Ava was refurbishing an old house in South Bozeman. She enjoyed cars, car racing, motorcycles, fashion, tattoos, antiquing, clothing upscaling, listening to music, baking, sewing, creating art, horses, skiing, basketball, and hanging out with friends. She started two small businesses before the age of 17. Her interest in Black Lives Matter reflected her compassion and respect for all people.

Ava’s travels took her to NY, Miami, Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, Austin (her current favorite), Aruba, Ireland, Greece, Spain, and Costa Rica. She especially appreciated warm places with beaches.

Ava was inducted into the National Honor Society in high school and took several AP courses. The only female in her class at NEIT, she was surrounded by many “uncles” and male friends. Brave, unique, hilarious, insistent on living her values, Ava charmed and cared for family, friends, and community members. In photos of Ava, she most always was goofing off and showing her love for other people.

Survivors include her sister Claire Tolliver, brother Steven Tolliver, mother Wendy Tolliver-McGregor, father KC Tolliver, stepfather Jon McGregor, grandparents Rosalind Hudgens, Van and Bonnie Thompson, Ken Tolliver and Lorraine Gallinger, as well as aunts and uncles Molly Hudgens, Wayne Thompson and Evelyn Samborsky Thompson, David Tolliver and Kat Belendiuk, Matthew and Kelly Gallinger, Sean and Lindsay Gallinger, and cousins Rosa, Garrett, Reid, Ainsleigh, Charlie, Fiona, Payne, Divver, and Anna, and her cat Titos, all of whom she adored.