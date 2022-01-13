Obituary: Audrey Gover

World Class Pie Baker and matriarch of our family, Audrey Gover, passed away early in the morning on January 4, 2022.

Born October 7, 1922, in Souris, North Dakota, to Percy Howard Keneady and Jennie Hazel Mitchell Keneady, Audrey joined brothers, Preston and Lloyd, and sisters, Dorothy and Elizabeth. She was later blessed with her younger brother, Howard.

Audrey lived 99 wonderful years, attending church and grade school on the North Dakota prairie and later Belgrade schools. She married Malcolm Lee Gover in 1939 and together they raised three children, Murray Leon Gover, Ellen Lorraine VanAusdol, and Lorne Marvin Gover. Audrey met many tragedies head-on, her most significant being the tragic death of her son, Lorne, in 1967.

Audrey had many hobbies and interests including reading, crafting, sewing, and especially bowling. She was a scratch bowler and attended national bowling tournaments around the country well into her 80s. She will be sorely missed by her large group of Tuesday morning bowlers.

Audrey was a long-time member of the Onyx Rebekah Lodge and Manhattan American Legion. She faithfully attended state and national meetings and was found each year marching with the flag in the Manhattan Day’s Parade.

Audrey was blessed with a huge loving family who made every effort to get together for her famous Easter dinner. Audrey is survived by her son, Leon; daughter, Lorraine; son-in-law, Jim Smith; grandchildren, Shannon and Jerry Roberts, Michael and Beth Gover, Marty VanAusdol, Sheila and Kevin Papke, Rob and Merri VanAusdol, and Wendy DeAsis. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lorne; daughter-in-law, Eleanor Gover; her sisters; brothers; husband, Lee; and special friend, Ole Olson.

Services for Audrey will be held Tuesday, January 11, at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by a reception at the Manhattan American Legion.

Memorials should be made to the donor’s choice. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Love Inc.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]