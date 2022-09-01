Obituary: Arlin Wynia

Arlin Wynia, 71, of Bozeman passed away on August 28, 2022.

Arlin was born on July 25, 1951, in Sioux Center, Iowa, to Louis and Hermina (Franken) Wynia. He attended Sioux Center Christian School, Western Christian High School, and Unity Christian High School before going on to attend Dordt College for two years.

On June 1, 1971, Arlin married Cheryl Klompien and together they were blessed with five beautiful children, Michelle, Kristopher, Jennifer, Valerie, and Joshua. Even after their separation and divorce, Arlin and Cheryl remained lifelong friends.

Growing up on a farm, Arlin learned quickly how to complete tasks and derive useful information from his daily work, from mechanics to carpentry. He was what some people might call a jack-of-all-trades, which was easily seen from the many careers and hobbies he had. His careers included farming in Northwest Iowa and working for Gallatin Equipment, America West Airlines, Grace Bible Church as a custodian, and for Kimm Brothers Seed Potatoes. When he wasn’t working, there was a good chance you could find him tinkering on cars or tractors, reading, or playing the harmonica.

Arlin was the type of person who could start up a conversation with anybody, and one of his favorite hobbies was visiting with friends and strangers alike. His children often described road trips more as tours with their own personal tour guide, based on the amount of information that Arlin could rattle off.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Arlin was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Hermina (Franken) Wynia; and his sisters-in-law, Loretta Wynia and Julie Wynia.

He leaves behind his children, Michelle Wynia, Kristopher (Natalie) Wynia, Jennifer (David) Alexander, Valerie (Reuben) Sinnema, Joshua (Erin) Wynia; brothers, Stan (Karen) Wynia, Louis Wynia, and Merle Wynia; 10 grandchildren; the mother of his children, Cheryl Klompien; and many other family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Gallatin Rest Home and Encompass Hospice Care, as well as the Amsterdam Volunteer Rural Fire Department and home health care workers who looked after him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Grace Bible Church or Gallatin Rest Home.

A celebration of Arlin’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 6, at Grace Bible Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]