Obituary: Arlin Wass

Arlin Wass, 88, of Belgrade, MT passed away from heart failure in Missoula, MT on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Arlin was born December 16, 1934, in Long Beach, CA, the first of seven children born to Carl Alfred Wass and Mable Hegg Wass. After graduating from Glasgow High School, he attended Montana State College for a year. Since he was always interested in aviation, he attended Helena Vocational-Technical Center where he received his Airframe & Power Plant Certificate in 1956, and later received his Inspection Authorization in 1964.

Arlin worked for Flight Line, Inc., in Belgrade, MT as an A&P mechanic and shop foreman from 1957-1979. He then started Arlin’s Aircraft Service, Inc., which provided maintenance, fuel, and hangar service to based and transient aircraft. He was active in the business until the time of his death.

On May 25, 1960, he married Judy Johnson in Bozeman, MT and together raised three children.

He joined the Montana Army National Guard in 1957, attended Army Helicopter Flight Training in 1964, and served as an instructor pilot in UH-1H and OH-58A helicopters. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 in 1994, with nearly 38 years of service.

Arlin learned his work ethic from his father at a young age. And although he had a gruff exterior, he truly had a heart of gold, and was always willing to help his friends and customers in any way he could. He was a mentor to many young men and women that he employed.

He enjoyed hunting with his grandsons and the annual fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. He also cherished road trips with his brothers and sisters to see family.

Arlin is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Wass; children, Abby Wass Jackson, Arron (Andrea) Wass, and Alan (Stacy) Wass; seven grandchildren, Nicholas and Gabriel Jackson, Andrew, Sophia and Emma Wass, and Sarah and Nicole Wass. He is also survived by his siblings, Jan Spurgin, Orville (Virginia) Wass, and Linda (Marvin) Frank; sister-in-law, Percy Wass; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arlin is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Myron and Carl “Dale” Wass; sister, Charlene Sternhagen; sister-in-law, Patty Wass; brother-in-law, Lee Spurgin; and nephews, Douglas, Marcus, and Arlin Dale, and Charles Sternhagen.

Visitation will take place Thursday, February 2, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 3, at 1 P.M. at Grace Bible Church, 3625 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT, with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A reception will be held at Arlin’s Aircraft Service, Inc., 200 Wings Way, Belgrade, MT. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Warriors and Quiet Waters. https://warriorsandquietwaters.org/ [warriorsandquietwaters.org]

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]