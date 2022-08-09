Obituary: Arlin J. De Groot

Arlin J. De Groot entered the world on 09 June 1961, the fourth and youngest child of Cornie and Eleanor De Groot in Orange City, Iowa.

A proud Dutchman, Arlin grew up working on the family farm until he attended Dordt University where he met his first wife and mother of his two daughters, Lisa. From there, Arlin made a move that would define his life and become a crowning personal achievement. Arlin joined the United States Army, based out of Idaho - in which he proudly served for thirty years.

Following his Army career, Arlin moved from Idaho to Manhattan, MT where he lived with his second wife Della. Montana captured his heart and became his proud home for the remainder of his life.

Arlin is survived by his greatest achievement: his two daughters, Kate and Erin; two sons-in-law, Wes and Temple; two granddaughters; his two older brothers, Larry and Rod; and a lifetime of love, lessons, and memories.

Arlin's remains will be interred at Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan, Montana where he can remain under the Big Sky he grew to adore.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com