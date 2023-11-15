Obituary: Arlene Torrenga

Arlene Torrenga, 83, of Torrington, Connecticut, formerly of Manhattan, Montana, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Arlene was born July 30, 1940 in East Chicago, Indiana to Russell and Connie (Crucean) Gullickson. She attended school and graduated from Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, Illinois.

Arlene married Rodger L. Torrenga on October 27, 1961 in Lansing. They would have three children, Kimberly, Kristen, and Brent.

She worked for the Village Clerk in Lansing before moving to Manhattan, where she enjoyed her work at L and F Grocery Store and at the Manhattan High School Library.

Arlene was active at Manhattan Bible Church. She also loved reading, sewing, baking, and traveling. She very much enjoyed the outdoors, particularly gardening and camping.

She was a woman who was so many things to so many people. She taught us the importance of family, family traditions and a good work ethic. She taught us how to seek Jesus in everything. She was a prayer warrior and a tenacious spitfire of a woman, all the way to the end. Most importantly, she loved God and her family with every fiber of her being.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.

Survivors include her husband, Rodger Lee Torrenga; daughters, Kimberly (Jay) Krause and Kristen (Gary) Wedan; son, Brent (Corrina) Torrenga; and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held on November 20. In lieu of flowers, Arlene requested that donations be made to Oostburg Christian School, 101 S. 7th St., Oostburg, WI 53070.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]