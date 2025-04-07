Obituary: Arielle Giovanini

Arielle Tamalene Giovanini passed away Sunday evening March 30, 2025, shortly after celebrating her 15th birthday. This incredible tragedy is a profound loss for both her family and friends. It is very important for the Giovanini family to share the nature of her passing in hopes to give comfort for those who have been a part of her short, but beautiful life.

The family was told she had a severe viral infection that her body was unable to fight off. There was nothing extra powerful about this virus, but rather a very rare merging of the virus and Arielle. No intervention could have changed the outcome.

More importantly, Arielle passed away in the most peaceful and content of circumstances. She was lying next to her mom, freshly bathed, had put on her mom's homemade lotion knowing homemade bone broth was being made for her. Even though she felt unwell, she absolutely felt overwhelming love.

Arielle was a vibrant, spunky, and easy-going young lady who was always ready to share a smile and a hug. For her, finding joy in life was easy and her laughter and silliness blessed anyone around her. She loved the water and especially her family trips to Florida beaches and boating on Hebgen Lake.

Some of her favorite activities included playing volleyball for Heritage Christian, becoming a prodigal in nail art and design, and playing cards with family and friends with a knack for winning. Arielle's friends were extremely important to her and she loved shopping and spending quality time with them—including her loyal family dog, Wylie, whom she loved caring for!

There are many treasured memories created among family and friends in all these special moments with Arielle. We are blessed to carry them in our hearts as precious reminders of the joyful and vibrant ways she touched our lives.

Although the loss of Arielle is painfully heartbreaking, her family and friends find great solace and peace in knowing Arielle had a faithful and personal relationship with Jesus and is now enjoying His perfect presence in Heaven.

Arielle leaves behind her loving and dedicated family: Parents Brent and Amy Giovanini; Siblings Launna and Dominic; Grandparents Terry and Tamalene Giovanini, Michael and Beverly Oard; Uncles and Aunts Anthony and Joleen Giovanini, Mario and Nikki Giovanini, David and Tasha Oard, Michael Schaan and Tara Wolfe Schaan, Nathan and Michal Oard; and many beloved cousins and friends.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 12, at 2:00 P.M at Grace Bible Church in the sanctuary with a reception to follow. Please help us honor Arielle's love of the ocean and all things tropical by wearing beach attire (optional).

