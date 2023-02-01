Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Poole Rich

Anthony “Tony” Poole Rich passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday, January 27, leaving behind a loving family and huge circle of friends to mourn his sudden and unexpected passing. Tony’s was a life of family and friends, joy and adventure, and, in his earlier years, his share of mischievous fun. Born October 7, 1949 in Lake Forest, Illinois to Joseph and Nancy Rich, Tony married his best friend and soulmate, Kathy Sheerin, at the Chico Hot Springs in 1990, finding their home in Bozeman 27 years ago.

Family and friends embraced the essence of what made Tony thrive. He had the rare gift of staying in touch with childhood friends and making new friends from every walk of his life. The love he showed for his wife, Kathy, and his three daughters, Nancy, Lizzie, and Sarah, rose above all else. He was excited for and proud of the paths they are carving for their lives. Lest we forget, Labradors and cats also had a place in his heart and on his bed! Tony was also an excellent cook. Whether hosting family dinners on Sunday nights or gathering friends for a feast, he found great joy in bringing friends and family together. He was the “connector” for his siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends, finding a way to stay in touch with everyone. Every day, his family looked forward to his 8 a.m. phone call to just check in, letting them know the latest stories of his girls’ adventures and of course, a weather update. He loved a good storm! He was the keeper of our family’s history, with his amazingly keen memory for details and love of telling stories.

Tony had a penchant for adventure, skiing all over the world, and hiking, biking, fishing, and camping whenever he could. An avid hockey player, Tony often bragged on the frequency of his times in the penalty box playing at Hotchkiss School. He had a rather circuitous path through higher education, ultimately graduating from Lake Forest College. A jack of all trades, Tony was Mr. Fixit and the prince of DIY. He cowboyed in Brazil, Colorado, France, Australia, and the U.K., tried his hand on Chicago’s Board of Trade, worked with his brother, Reuben, in Oregon, helped remodel his own house, and worked a bit in commercial real estate. He found his professional calling in helping bring to life and then managing the Bozeman Sports Park. With dedication and joy, he worked hard scheduling tournaments and practices, coordinating players, coaches, and city staff, moving goal posts again and again, and painting lines across the fields with his faithful companion, Robot Eddie. Tony loved the Sports Park and all the positive energy its full and active fields brought to this community. His work with the Sports Park helped make him the icon he had become in the greater Bozeman community.

Tony is survived by his wife, Kathy, and daughters Sarah and Lizzie in Bozeman and Nancy in New York City. He is also survived by his siblings, Reuben Rich, Pam Bryan (Bill), and Alison “Owi” Travis – all in Bozeman, and Nancy Black of Williamstown, Australia. Numerous nieces and nephews from around the country are feeling the pain of his loss, as are his many close friends. Tony was a loyal and dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

To honor Tony, memorial gifts can be made to the Bozeman Sports Park Foundation – at www.bozemansportsparks.org [bozemansportsparks.org] or via mail at PO Box 1126, Bozeman, MT 59771 – or to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org or via mail at 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Rd., Bozeman, MT 59718.

A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at later date when friends and family can all gather outside to celebrate his amazing force of life.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]