Obituary: Anne Fox Stevens

Anne Fox Stevens departed this life in her 99th year at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on June 4, 2022, after a short illness.

She was born in 1922 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the only child of William Fox, MD and Muriel Carroll Fox. Married to John ("Jack") Stevens, Lt. Col. US Army, in 1943, she lived in many states as a military spouse with 4 children, finally retiring in Montana in 1977 where she and Jack settled into their home of 45 years in the beautiful Gallatin Canyon. Driving to Big Sky down US 191, near Castle Rock, you'd likely notice the red barn tucked into the hillside to the right. Turn up the driveway where you'd always find a welcome, and this was Anne's world.

An avid gardener, her yard was in bloom spring and summer, alive with grandchildren, birds and - over the years - dogs, stray cats and the bigger visitors - moose and hungry black bears. Jack passed away in 2003 and Anne stayed on in the Canyon, keeping the wood stove burning, the walkway shoveled, and there were her birds to be fed and Holiday family celebrations to be planned. Finally in late 2021 as her 99th birthday approached, she moved into assisted living at the Springs in Bozeman.

Anne is survived by her 4 children: John Stevens, Jr., San Francisco; Chris Stevens, Gallatin Gateway; Susan Stevens, Santa Ynez CA and Bill Stevens, Deming WA, and also 2 grandchildren: Capt. Samson Stevens, USCG and Benjamin Stevens and 4 great-grandchildren: Samson Stevens, Jr., Hannah Stevens, Callan Stevens and Jackson Stevens. The Gallatin Valley is an emptier place with her passing.

Interment at Arlington National Cemetery is pending.

Goodbye Miss Annie...we love you