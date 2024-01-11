Obituary: Ann René Marshall

Ann René Marshall, 59, of Bozeman, MT, passed away on January 1, 2024, after a valiant battle with Huntington’s Chorea disease.

Ann was born on March 4, 1964, and was adopted by her parents, Earl and Norma Gillespie, when she was four months old.

Ann graduated from Belgrade High School in 1982. After high school, she married Danny Marshall and had two sons, Joshua Daniel Marshall and James Daniel Marshall.

Ann worked several years as a CNA caring for others in the Bozeman area. She loved cats and raised several Siamese and Himalayans. She also loved to take her boys rollerblading and skating at the local skating rinks and had a passion for cooking and baking.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Norma. She is survived by her husband, Danny Marshall; her brother, Daniel Gillespie (Mary); her two sons, Josh (Emily) and James (Cassandra); five grandchildren, Aubrey Lynne, Dani Renee, Ronnie Layne, Kaycee Lee, and Jaydee Thomas; and one niece, Nicole Gillespie.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 3:00 P.M. on Friday, January 26 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, 113 S. Willson Ave. in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com