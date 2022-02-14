Obituary: Ann Laszlo

On January 31, 2022, Ann Laszlo passed away at her home in Bozeman, Montana, surrounded by family and loving caregivers. She was 96 years old at the time of her death. Ann was a remarkable woman known for her intellect and welcoming personality. She was a dedicated daughter, loving wife, homemaker, and caring mother. She was loved by her family and friends and equally admired for her strength, wisdom, and determination.

Ann was born in New York City to Jeffrey and Carolyn Granger. She attended Horace Mann and Brearley schools and received a degree in mathematics from Bryn Mawr College. During WW2 she volunteered as a nurse’s aide. After the war ended, she met and married her husband, Andrew Laszlo. They were inseparable until his passing in 2011, a few months shy of their 60th Anniversary. Together they raised four children, Andrew Jr, Jeffrey, James, and Elizabeth. She remained engaged with her children’s lives until the end, ever encouraging and positive. Ann was unfailing in her support of and love for her family.

In her youth, Ann enjoyed family getaways to the Atlantic shore, attending college football games with her father, and beginning in 1936, long rides in Montana’s mountains while a guest at the Nine Quarter Circle Ranch. A trip with her parents through The Panama Canal was the first of many international adventures that included visits to countries around the world, usually to join her husband, Andrew, while he was overseas. Cooking, gardening, and caring for her family were her greatest pleasures. Ann maintained a youthful attitude throughout her life and was proud of her ability to remain up to date with the world around her including the use of its latest technology. Rare was the day Ann was not working on her computer or texting on her iPhone.

Upon the passing of her father in 1983, Ann assumed ownership responsibilities of her family’s ranch south of Ennis, Montana, becoming the 3rd generation of her family to do so. For 20 years she guided and grew ranch operations with care and vision. The stewardship of The Granger Ranches was a passion for her, and she delighted in both its history and progress. As a result of her efforts, the ranch is protected by conservation easements and continues operations under her family’s ownership. She never sought notice for her accomplishments as deserving as she was but was satisfied to work towards her goals with modesty and the self-awareness that her achievements were meaningful and significant.

In recent years, despite increasing pain and the frustrations of mounting physical limitations, she demonstrated great courage and resolve to remain engaged with life to the degree her declining health allowed. She was an inspiration, who until her final breath, continued to play a pivotal role in the many lives she touched.

Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children; and grandchildren, Caitlyn Burn, Hailey Burn, Cooper Burn, Sarah Laszlo and Andrea Laszlo. Donations in her memory may be made to The Madison Valley Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 993, 305 North Main Street Ennis, MT 59729.

