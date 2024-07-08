Obituary: Ann Dykema

Ann Dykema, 98, of Churchill went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Ann was born to Dick and Anna (Mulder) Heys on May 30, 1926, in Manhattan, MT. She attended Hiline School through the eighth grade and went on to make Manhattan her home for the entirety of her life.

On March 2, 1945, Ann married the love of her life, Jacob Dykema. Together, they were blessed with seven children which kept Ann busy as both a mother and farmer’s wife. Jacob predeceased Ann in 1974.

Ann enjoyed serving Christ by volunteering in many states as far as Kentucky which she did for over 35 years. Volunteering brought her immense joy and many friendships over the years. She also enjoyed helping her son with his catering business. In her free time, Ann was talented in many areas and enjoyed needle work, crocheting, gardening, and baking. She crocheted Afghans for all her grandchildren and made latch hook rugs for all her children. She also made Christmas ornaments for her grandchildren for many years. Her cinnamon rolls and pies were legendary, a true testament to her warm and generous spirit. Above all, Ann was steadfast in her faith and enjoyed going to Bible Study Fellowship for many years.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jacob; daughter, Bonnie; granddaughter, Laurie and her husband Brian Kolka; grandson, Dustin Ypma; great grandson, Kent Kolka; and great granddaughter, Oliva Dykema.

She is survived by her children, Wanda (Jack) Gray, Dale (Sharon) Dykema, Lea (Gary) Stone, Karla (Rob) Ypma, Ranger (Barb) Dykema, Michele (Tim) Klompien; sister, Trudy Bolender; as well as 19 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, and 15 great great grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held at Churchill Retirement Home on Friday, July 5th at 9 A.M. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, July 5th at Churchill Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Memorials appreciated to Manhattan Christian School and the Churchill Retirement Home.

A Special thank you to the staff of the Retirement Home.

