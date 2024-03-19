Obituary: Ann Bridget Fox

Ann Bridget Hegarty Fox, 95, of Bozeman, passed away at home peacefully on March 9, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born in Inagh, Ireland, on March 20, 1928, to Patrick Hegarty and Ellen Clune Hegarty. She was one of eight children. She grew up attending the one-room Synge National School in Ireland. She loved her life growing up on the farm, surrounded by family and steeped in a strong Catholic faith. She worked hard on the farm and excelled in school, with a notable talent for mathematics and the Gaelic language. Following the Second World War, she moved to England with her sister Mary to train as a nurse tending to soldiers returning from war. In England she received her visa to the US, setting sail in 1948 and arriving in New York City at Christmastime, with the indelible memory of the sight of the Statue of Liberty welcoming her to a new life in the United States. Ann graduated from New Haven High School in 1950, obtained her US citizenship, trained in business, and worked as a chef and bank teller. Her life was marked by love, kindness, a cheerful laugh and a joyful spirit that touched all those around her.

Throughout her life journey, Ann wore many hats and excelled in various roles. She was a long-time member of St Agnes Parish in Niantic, CT. Ann dedicated herself to helping others with care and compassion. Her love for her Irish culture, family, and faith was reflected in yearly visits back home to County Clare, Ireland, and a strong bond with her Irish family. Ann loved Irish dancing, music, knitting, reading, and exploring new places, including Yellowstone National Park, where she loved to stroll the geyser basins.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, William Fox; and brothers, Jim, Johnny, Joe, PJ, and Susan.

She is survived by her children, Katie (Tom) Woods and Jim (Ann Connell) Fox; sister, Mary Murtagh of San Francisco, CA; brother, Michael Hegarty of Miltown Malbay, Ireland; as well as four wonderful grandchildren: Jay, Kelty, Will and Finn.

As we gather to remember and honor Ann Bridget Fox, let us celebrate her happy-go-lucky spirit, her kind soul, her deep faith, and the love she shared with all.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22nd at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service from 5 P.M. until 6 P.M. with a Vigil Service beginning at 6:30 P.M. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at St. James Episcopal Church at 11 A.M.

