Obituary: Andrew Moss

In the early morning hours of August 28, 2024, Andrew “Andy” Garret Moss left the struggles of this life to a more peaceful and eternal life with Jesus in Heaven. He was 89 years old.

Andy was born in the Gallatin Valley along with his twin brother, Walt, on November 24,1934, to Frank and Anna Moss. Andy was raised in the Belgrade and Gateway areas along with his older siblings, Harold and Evelyn. It must have been a wonderful upbringing because he often shared stories of farm life with his family. He only went through eighth grade, and he claimed recess was his favorite subject, so that’s maybe why he didn’t go any further. He loved the hard work on the farm and had a natural mechanical ability for repairing equipment. That would later prove to be beneficial to take him through most of his working life as a mechanic.

From 1955-1956, Andy served in the U.S. Army, something he spoke fondly of to his family. He was proud to have served, and humbled to be part of the military which he admired deeply. He often stressed to his family the importance of love for our country, and to respect those who served.

When Andy returned from the Army, he settled in the Churchill area where he resided the rest of his life. He met Darlene Ligtenberg, and they were married on October 1, 1959. As he began to provide for her and his eventual family, he worked at Amsterdam Lumber in the building industry. He learned a few tricks of the trade, which also came in handy in future years. Work slowed down and he found himself getting a different job at Churchill Garage. This is where his mechanical ability kicked in. This must have been a dream job for Andy, since the dealership eventually sold Oliver tractors—a brand he grew up with and was quite fond of. Churchill Garage eventually became Churchill Equipment. He worked there until the late seventies when he went to work for Wilbur Kimm on a potato farm for about five years. There he enjoyed repairing farm equipment and spending time working in the fields. However, he returned to Churchill Equipment until his retirement in 2000.

Andy and Darlene made a couple trips early in retirement, but soon settled into a quiet and simple life in the Churchill area. Andy’s retirement also included a great pastime of restoring older Oliver tractors with a matching plow and then spending several hours each fall plowing in the stubble fields. If he wasn’t getting the tractors dirty, he was shining them up for the next local parade or tractor show—something he did along with Walt, his inseparable twin brother and best friend. In 2015 Andy and Darlene moved into the Churchill Retirement Home where they lived independently for several years and eventually moved into Assisted Living Care.

Andy was a man of few words (most of the time), but his hard work ethic, the sacrifices he made to provide for his family, and his quiet, often unspoken faith in God, certainly spoke volumes to his family. He was a faithful husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings.

Andy is survived by his dear wife, Darlene, of almost 65 years; children, Keith (Leanne) Moss, Laurie (Tom) Zywica; grandchildren, Samantha (Collin) Amick, Brad (Annie) Moss, Anna and Andrew Zywica; great grandchildren, Savannah, Wyatt and Dawson Amick, Miles and Ella Moss; sister-in-law, Myrna Moss; brother-inlaw, John Potts.

The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice for the care they provided for Andy the last 6 months. Also, a very special thanks to the entire staff at Churchill Retirement Home for caring for Andy above and beyond expectation. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Churchill Retirement Home Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Churchill Retirement Home. The Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Churchill Cemetery and the Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

