Obituary: Andrew Foster Martin

Andrew Foster Martin of Bozeman, Montana, son of Sara and David Martin and brother of Tess Martin, died peacefully in his sleep on July 20, 2025. He was 23. His sudden passing has left a deep void in the hearts of all who loved him.

Born Feb. 13, 2002, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Andrew grew up in Melrose, Mass. and graduated from Melrose High School in 2020. He attended Chapman University in Orange, California, for one year, but found his heart in Montana and transferred to Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, to study History.

Friends and family remember Andrew as quiet, gentle, funny and kind. His memory and ability to cite facts were unmatched, and he enjoyed listening to podcasts and watching documentaries. Andrew could build any Lego set with ease, as was evidenced by the extensive Lego collection in his apartment. Card collecting was also a passion with Baseball and Pokémon cards, even traveling to Seattle to attend a card show in April. A lifelong animal lover, Andrew enjoyed working part-time as a dog-walker while attending MSU. He adopted his beloved Miss Kitty in December 2022; an 8-year-old tortoise cat who loved Andrew but not many others.

Sports were a central passion in Andrew’s life. In high school, he ran cross-country but devoted most of his active time to ice hockey. He played goalie for Melrose High School, as well as for several local club teams. Like any good Bostonian, Andrew was a fan of the Sox, the Pats, the Bruins, and the Celtics, but his true passion was the New York Mets. In fall 2024 he flew from Montana to New York for a Mets playoff game, cheering on the team to a ninth inning walk-off victory against the Phillies. Andrew quickly adopted the Montana State Bobcats football team and loved gamedays and cheered them on as the team advanced to two FCS football championships.

After moving to Bozeman in 2021, Andrew shed his East Coast demeanor to embrace the lifestyle of the mountain west, amusing his family by sporting a moustache, mullet and cowboy boots. Andrew loved his 2001 Toyota 4Runner and spent many hours exploring the Montana wilderness, off-roading, hiking, camping and golfing at many of the beautiful courses that surrounded his home in the Gallatin Valley.

In addition to his parents and sister, Andrew is survived by his grandparents Carolyn Martin of Stony Brook NY and Ronald and Kathleen Potier of Lancaster, PA; aunts and uncles Jennifer and Jeff Bogart, Jeannie and Mark Westervelt, David and Melissa Potier, and Beth Potier and Brent Bell; and cousins Adam and Ally Westervelt; Jack, Olivia, and Rachel Potier; Owen Bogart; and Holden Bell. He was also close with his extended Eager, Weisz and Platt families. Andrew was blessed with a wonderfully close circle of friends in Bozeman and beyond.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 30th at 2:00 P.M. at the Deer Park Chalet at Bridger Bowl, followed by a buffet luncheon for all those who knew Andrew and would like to spend time with Friends and Family to remember and celebrate him.

Another Celebration will be planned in the Boston area later this fall. The family invites anyone who was touched by Andrew’s life to attend either service. Donations in Andrew’s honor can go to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Belgrade, Montana.

