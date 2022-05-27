Obituary: Amy Black

“Aunt” Amy Black finished her journey on May 26, 2022. She was born to Bayard A. and Blanche Gates Black in Bozeman, Montana, on November 27, 1925. Amy spent her early years growing up on the family ranch near Gallatin Gateway and thoroughly enjoyed being outside in nature. She graduated from Gallatin High School and went on to attend Montana State College of Nursing in Bozeman, obtaining her bachelor’s degree in 1945. From that time on until 1958, she followed her wanderlust, working in hospitals across the U.S. Her résumé reads like a travelogue: Minnesota, Alaska, Nevada, Kentucky, New York, Massachusetts, California, and Washington, each hospital receiving her own best self. In 1959 she returned to Montana and worked at the Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls (which became affiliated with Northern Montana College). In 1966 she received her master’s degree from the University of California and then began teaching clinical training for nursing students in Great Falls.

Retirement came into the picture when she needed to make a change. Deciding she wanted to be closer to her family, she returned to the Gallatin Valley and moved into Aspen Pointe at Hillcrest in 2002. She enjoyed her new home and often shared meals and time with her many friends. When her health made it necessary to move into Birchwood in 2019, she became a fixture in the exercise room. What great care and kindness she received from the staff who helped her through the challenging last weeks of her life.

For all of us who knew “Aunt” Amy, she was so much more than just her life’s work. She had a sympathetic ear to listen, and she often would give soft-hearted advice couched in the language of, “It’s been my experience,” or “You spot it, you got it,” and “People do what they do because it makes sense to them.” We will miss your wisdom, Aunt Amy, and your diligent work to rid the ranch of noxious weeds. You leave behind many people who were influenced and changed by your presence in their lives. We say goodbye with the wish you always left us with, “Appreciate you lots!”

Private family services will be held.

