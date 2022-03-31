Obituary: Alvin George Klompien

Alvin George Klompien, 86, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Alvin was born in Bozeman on May 28, 1935, to George and Jenny (Vandewoude) Klompien.

Alvin grew up in the Gallatin Valley, attending school at Manhattan Christian through the eighth grade, after which began working for his dad on the farm.

Alvin married the love of his life, Eloise Ruth Klompien, on August 17, 1955, at the Manhattan Christian Reformed Church in Churchill, MT, together they had four children.

Alvin was a dedicated husband, father, and farmer/rancher. Alvin worked in the spuds for Bernard and Wally Cole for 20 years. He also helped Neil Penning during harvest season. Neil wanted Alvin to purchase his farm, and Alvin ended up buying it sometime between 1960 – 1965. He also was in a partnership with Walter Heist, raising registered polled Herefords for 20 years. In 1977 Alvin began dairy farming. Alvin purchased the farm from his dad when he retired and moved there with Ruth in 1958.

Alvin invested in many lives through foster parenting and serving in the prison ministry. He was a member and served as a Deacon at Bethel Christian Reformed Church and later in life attended Grace Bible Church. Alvin was a true man of faith. He loved his Lord and Savior. His relationship with God was the most important aspect of his life. He lived out his faith and instilled and challenged his children to grow in their faith. His desire was always to make God more and himself less.

In his free time, Alvin enjoyed reading, listening to music, singing, playing the harmonica, and visiting shut-ins and the sick.

Alvin is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Alan) Potts; sons, Layne (Bonnie) Klompien, Tim (Michele) Klompien, and Dave (Kay) Klompien; brother, Don Klompien; sister, Pearl (Klompien) Cole; ten grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife; parents; two brothers; and a sister.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]