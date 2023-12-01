Obituary: Allan Lloyd Pratt

Allan Lloyd Pratt passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2023. He lived a life full of love and laughter. He truly had never met a stranger and will be missed and loved by all that knew him.

Allan was born and raised in Roundup, MT on April 24, 1956. He started his career at Model Grocery, where he served his community and started his adventure of brightening everybody's day. Allan continued this adventure as he served the communities of Dillon, Bozeman, Belgrade, and Helena. He finished his career by serving the customers of Costco for over 20 years.

Allan met Debbie Martin and they married on Dec. 28, 1981. Together they raised three children, Amanda, Tauni, and Jason. He lived for his children and grandchildren, Trinity and Kenzie. He enjoyed music, bowling, fishing, camping, and all that the Montana lifestyle has to offer. He especially enjoyed taking his family and friends to the Montana Grizzly football games. Allan enthusiastically looked forward to every new adventure with his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Margaret and Leonard Pratt; brother, John Pratt and his wife, Paulette; sister, Dorothy Pratt; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his children, Amanda Pratt (Matthew Braaten), Tauni (Casey) Herbst, and Jason Pratt (Shane Powell); grandchildren, Trinity Pratt and Kenzie Herbst Pratt; nephew, Garrett Pratt; and nieces, Damian Kins and Brittany Wood.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Allan’s memories will be treasured by all, his hugs will be missed, and his laughter will carry us through. Until we see you again, Love you!

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]