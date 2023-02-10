Obituary: Allan Bowers

Allan Bowers, 75, of Bozeman, MT passed away February 1, 2023 surrounded by family at home. Allan was born March 31, 1947 in Liverpool, England. He was one of three children born to Edgar and Annie (Powell) Bowers.

Allan attended Prince Rupert Secondary Modern School in his youth, and received his bachelor's degree through his affiliation with the British coal board. Throughout his adult life he lived in Pittsburgh, PA, Tuscaloosa, AL, Raton, NM, and finally in Bozeman. Allan worked in the mining industry in England and New Mexico and eventually Bozeman where he came to sell mining supplies for Carl Weisman and then co-owned Timsco Mining in Four Corners.

Allan married Tina Eichmann in Pensacola, FL on May 30, 1994. They had 28 wonderful years together—taking several trips to England and Alabama to the beach. It didn’t matter where they were they just enjoyed spending time together.

Allan enjoyed golf. A lot. He could be found at Valley View Golf Club every day—whether hitting balls or playing a round—and had standing tee times every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday with his buddies. He was always a kick to be around, his friends enjoyed hearing colorful words roll off his tongue with his British accent—especially after a shot didn’t do what it was supposed to do. Allan’s hours on the range not only consisted of him hitting balls, but he was truly a master at giving instruction and tips to anyone who needed a “swing adjustment” to get better results.

Allan was also part of the Humane Society dog park walking crew where he made lots of friends—both two-legged and four-legged. Time with the dogs and other walkers was a joy and therapeutic to him—especially after a tough round of golf.

To know Allan was to love him—he never met a stranger. His zest for life and exuberant personality were infectious. His story telling and ability to make people laugh put everyone around him at ease. He will be sorely missed.

Allan is survived by his wife, Tina; sons, Mark (Joanne) Bowers and Kyle Eichmann; sisters, Anne (Mike) Sedgwick and Liz (Ronnie) Morgan; and two grandchildren, Darcie and Jack Bowers. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Beth Morgan.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 3, from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.