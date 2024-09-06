Obituary: Allan Acton Bush

Allan Acton Bush, 62 of Gardiner, MT passed away Friday, August 30th, 2024 while surrounded by his loved ones. His battle against cancer in recent years showed his courage and strength in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Allan stayed strong and cared for his family until the end.

Allan was born on March 13, 1962 to Ted and Anne Bush in Washington DC. He was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, a counselor at Philmont Scout Reservation, and a graduate from University of Montana where he studied Recreational Management. As a child, Allan proclaimed that his goal was to become a Yellowstone National Park Ranger. He proudly served the United States Government beginning in 1986, through various roles in the early stages of his career, and retiring as a law enforcement ranger of Yellowstone National Park in 2019.

He met his wife, Barbara, in Arlington, VA where they both worked at a general store, JW Ayer’s. They moved to Montana in 1984 for Allan to fulfill his career goals and married on March 19, 1988. Together they had two children.

Allan loved his family fiercely and “most” enjoyed doing anything with them or for them. He enjoyed spending time in Yellowstone, going on “bear hunts” and photographing wildlife. He passed on his love of trains to his son Mark and grandson Ander. He was a collector of rare coins, a gardener and after retiring, enjoyed cooking special dinners. He could “fix” anything, taking care of many homes over the years. His three grandchildren were special lights in his life. We are certain he will watch over them everyday.

Allan is survived by his wife, Barbara Bush of Gardiner, MT; daughter, Schuyler (Logan) Brandt of Belgrade, MT; son, Mark (Lexi) Bush of Mammoth, WY; grandchildren, Parker Brandt and Ander and Cora Bush; sisters, Anne (Norman) Elder of Pawleys Island, SC and Julia Richards of Gainesville, FL; brothers, John (Anne) Bush of Myrtle Beach, SC, Ted Bush of Butte, MT, and William (Nancy) Bush of Herdnon, VA; nephews, Father Ryan Elder, Chris Elder, Evan Elder, Ben Bush, TJ Bush, and Michael Bush.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mammoth Community Center on September 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to Yellowstone Forever in Allan’s name. Funds to be earmarked for Yellowstone Campground Improvements.

