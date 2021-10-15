Obituary: Albert Burris Nesbitt

ALBERT BURRIS NESBITT

November 14, 1938 – October 10, 2021

Albert Burris Nesbitt, a/k/a “Pop Pop”, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after a brief illness. Albert was born on the family farm, Lakeview Farm, in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, on November 14, 1938, to Harry John and Elma Nesbitt. He was the second of four children. He attended prep school at The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, and Chestnut Hill Academy in Pennsylvania. It was during his prep school years that he met his soulmate and the love of his life, Sandra White. Albert and Sandra were married July 19, 1958, in Abington, Pennsylvania. Albert briefly attended both Penn State University and Drexel University in Pennsylvania while first married, but when his daughter Susan was born, left university to work in the family business.

Albert and Sandra bought a 150-acre farm in Chestertown, Maryland in the early 1960’s. They lived and farmed there for 10 years, and then after a brief move back to the family farm in Maple Glen to assist his father with the racehorse business, bought a small farm in Banner, Wyoming. There Albert ran a custom haying business with his sons, Michael, Jeffrey and Matthew for most of the ’70s and early ’80s.

Albert also ran a communications business, as well as the shop in a farm implement company in Sheridan, Wyoming. He also spent some time with Sandra running a motel in Whitefish, Montana, before finally settling in Bozeman in 1990. Albert and Sandra started Outdoor Maintenance Service in 1996 and along with the assistance of two of his sons, as well as two of his grandsons, worked at maintaining customer’s lawns, landscaping, and providing snowplow services until his death.

Albert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra; and his four children, Susan Nesbitt Carroll of Bozeman, MT, Michael (Debi) Nesbitt of Sheridan, WY, Jeffrey Nesbitt of Bozeman, MT, and Matthew (Elizabeth) Nesbitt of Ramer, AL; along with 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his younger sister, Patricia Nesbitt Mellor of Pennsylvania, and his younger brother, Bruce Nesbitt of Georgia.

Along with farming, he loved his family above everything. He and Sandra were inseparable, and he was both a mentor and advocate for all his children and grandchildren. He adored playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and there wasn’t a baby or little child who didn’t love Pop Pop.

Albert is predeceased by his parents, Harry John and Elma Nesbitt, as well as his older brother, Harry John Nesbitt, Jr.

Cremation has taken place. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]