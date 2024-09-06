Obituary: Alan Curtis Williams

Alan Curtis Williams, 78, passed away on August 2, 2024, in Billings, MT. He was born on December 16, 1945, in Miles City, MT. He was a man of admirable simplicity, finding joy in the little things life had to offer, whether it was his favorite Tom Clancy novel or feeding the birds.

Having graduated from Custer County High School, Alan then embarked on a journey with the United States Navy, serving his country faithfully. Moving to Bozeman, he established William's Pump N Pak, a place where he not only dispensed fuel but also acts of kindness - helping stranded travelers and extending a warm familial embrace to his employees.

His compassionate nature extended beyond humans, as he and his wife, Nancy, opened their hearts and home to countless shelter dogs in need of care and love. A man of many passions, Alan enjoyed singing in the choir of St. James Episcopal Church and dedicated his time to the welfare of animals at the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

Alan will forever be cherished by his beloved wife, Nancy Williams, his daughter, Carlyn Myers, and granddaughters, Parker and Lauren Myers. His memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched and the lives he enriched.

Alan was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Yaw and his parents.

A Celebration of Life to honor Alan will be held on Thurs., Sept 12, at 1 pm at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

