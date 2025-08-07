Obituary: Alan Carl Wambolt

Alan Carl Wambolt, 47, of Bozeman passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2025.

Alan was born on August 13, 1977 to Carl and Lois (Lohr) Wambolt in Bozeman, MT. He spent his entire life in the Gallatin Valley. In his youth, he was an active member in 4-H. He attended MSU-Bozeman, and received a Bachelor of Science in Business with a major in finance and minor in economics.

He spent many years as a cook and kitchen manager at The Korner Klub. He liked the fast-pace, and the friends he made along the way.

Alan enjoyed snowboarding, going to concerts with friends, listening to music and gaming. He had loved going hunting and fishing with his father, cooking and playing backgammon or marbles with his mother. He also enjoyed traveling abroad to visit his sister and brother-in-law.

Alan will be deeply missed by his family, and the many friends he was fortunate to have over the years. He always had a quick wit and sense of humor that could make everything better.

He is survived by his parents, Lois and Carl Wambolt of Bozeman, MT; and sister and brother-in-law, Lora and Tim Smith of the Netherlands.

Private family services will be held.