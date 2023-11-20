Obituary: Al Gorr

The world lost a true gentleman and grand personality this Veterans Day with the passing of Alexander David Gorr, or “Butch” as he was known to some but “Al” to most. Al passed away surrounded by his loving wife, Dee, and only daughter, Wendy Tage, who both were the light of his life and kept the sprinkle in his eyes. He knew no strangers and was quick to become friends with anyone he’d ever meet. Whoever he encountered would be brought in as a friend and in the first few moments of any interaction, he would know everything possible about that person’s life, family, and friends.

After growing up and raising his family in the suburbs of Chicago, Al and Dee found their way to Bozeman in 2006 to be closer to the grandkids. Al’s life was greatly influenced by his experience traveling the world and defending our county in Vietnam as a Navy man flying in P3s. He was a man of countless stories, many of them detailing the escapades and exploits he experienced in the Navy. Having heard many of the stories over the years, rarely were they repeated, and if they were, different unique details were always added.

The same can’t be said about his jokes. They came often and many repeated again and again. He and Dee cherished driving the backroads of Montana exploring places unknown and making friends wherever they went. After each adventure, Al would always say, “We were lost all day, but making great time.”

Aside from his family, some of Al’s great passions in life were traveling, golfing, flying, and sailing the open seas. Al and Dee spent countless time in the Caribbean on sailing adventures, or time spent in a home on a beach. He crossed off one of his bucket list items last year by returning to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the largest fly-in in the USA, enjoying it this time with his grandkids. He loved planning the next adventure and was making plans for his next great caper until his last moments.

There was never a child in the neighborhood that visited the Gorr’s home and left without a treat in hand. The same goes for the lucky neighborhood dogs that would frequently visit. All were presented with countless petting and treats to go and enjoy the day.

Al is survived by his wife, Dee; daughter, Wendy (Kyle) Tage; and two loving grandchildren, Emily and Landon. Aside from family, there are also countless friends and family around the country that will miss Al dearly.

A Remembrance of Life Open House will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman on Monday, November 20 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. with Military Honors presented at 5:45 P.M. In memory of Al, please say hello to a stranger, give a dog a treat, and be genuinely nice to one another.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.